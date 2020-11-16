Bad Bunny takes Dákiti to number one on Spotify!

Dákiti continues to break records two weeks after it was released, and now Bad Bunny does it again.

Bad Bunny once again demonstrated why he is one of the most important artists out there today, and that is that the so-called “Bad Bunny” has had the best successes this year, as his album Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana , has achieved countless awards and recognitions.

A couple of weeks ago, the famous one taught us that everything he does turns him into gold, and his recent song “Dákiti” is no exception, since now it has positioned itself as number one in the top of Spotify worldwide.

It was through his official Instagram account that the interpreter boasted this he achieved, where he is even beating the international idol Billie Eilish, and even Ariana Grande, for which it means a great achievement for Latin music.

Bad Bunny ready for the Latin Grammys.

As we have previously informed you in Somagnews, the singer is in preparation for the Latin grammys ceremony, which will take place this November 19, and where this singer is nominated for 9 categories, including best recording of the year , and best album of the year.

As if that were not enough, we will see it as one of the stellar presentations, where he will surely sing his success Dákiti, which already has more than 100 million reproductions in the official YouTube video, since the song with Jhay Cortez has been a real success.

For now, we will have to wait a few more days to know if the Puerto Rican singer takes home the awards, as he is one of the favorites to win more recognitions, just as Rosalía did last year.



