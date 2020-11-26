Bad Bunny releases a new album The last of his career?

“The last tour of the world” is the name of Bad Bunny’s new album. Is he retiring?

Bad Bunny surprised his followers this November 25 with the news of the premiere of his new album at midnight, a situation that caused shock and emotion for many reasons.

However, there is a detail that has alarmed the fans, and that is that Benito Martinez could retire from music, because in the promotional of the new album the current singer appears seeing a version of him from the future, announcing his retirement.

In fact the name of the album is “The Last Tour of the World”, which has worried his closest followers who hope it is a play on words, and not a statement about his retirement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIB8tzShdvd/?utm_source=ig_embed

Bad Bunny and his duet with Rosalía

Among what has stood out from the setlist of Bad Bunny’s album, is that the interpreter will have a duet with Rosalía called “La Noche de Anoche” collaboration that his fans had requested for a long time, and that will surely be a success in the popularity charts .

The album includes 16 pieces, including Dakiti, a song that premiered a couple of weeks ago and has broken several popularity records, as well as remaining number one in the Billboard top 100.

On the cover of the album we see a trailer, which is similar to the one that singers use to transport their equipment when they go on tour. Although Bad Bunny still does not confirm if this album will be the last of his career, fans bet that it is only the theme of the album.

For now, the singer remains at home because Covid-19 was detected, however, to calm the fans a bit, who were disappointed by his absence from the American Music Awards, this singer has made everyone happy with the news of his new album.



