Bad Bunny moves to TikTok after deleting all the photos from his Instagram

Bad Bunny started 2022 surprising his fans in a big way, because in an unexpected act, he deleted all the photos from his Instagram profile and moved to TikTok, where he published his first video in which he showed how he welcomed the year with his girlfriend.

After completely deleting all his Instagram posts, leaving his account even without a profile picture, Benito appeared on the short video platform looking very festive, wearing glasses that make up the number 2022 and giving his partner, Gabriela Berlingeri, a kiss.

“2022, the ‘damn thing’ is affectionate, I know that you will be a good year,” wrote the singer, who, in less than 24 hours, has managed to obtain 8 million followers, a figure that will undoubtedly continue to grow. exponentially over the next few weeks.

What is Bad Bunny’s account on TikTok?

The artist didn’t really go out of his way to choose a user for TikTok; his account is @badbunny and it is already verified with the platform’s blue check mark for authenticity.

At the moment, the interpreter of “Dákiti” has not commented on the reasons why he deleted the content of his Instagram, however, fans believe that it is a way to publicize his next era, since it is It is common for artists to delete their photos when they are about to release new music or make an important announcement.