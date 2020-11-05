Bad Bunny Most listened to! celebrate with a big kiss

Bad Bunny broke a new achievement with his song Dákiti, and sent a kiss in gratitude to all his fans.

Bad Bunny, at only 26 years old, is one of the most influential men in Latin America, as this singer has conquered millions of people with his music, since his trap gives an important touch to the urban genre.

That is why everything Benito Martínez plays turns into gold, and recently he released his song Dákiti, which since its departure on October 30, has managed to position itself as the most listened to on Spotify, at least during last days.

It was through his official Instagram account that the singer shared that they are in the global top of the aforementioned Streaming Music platform, and in gratitude he sent a kiss to his fans in the recent photograph of him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHLHpq5BU5e/?utm_source=ig_embed

“And even though I’m making number two with my fingers, it means peace, because we’re really # 1 GLOBAL in @applemusic and @spotify,” he shared.

Bad Bunny ready for the Latin Grammy

On November 19, the Latin Grammys ceremony will take place, and the interpreter of “Callaita” will participate in this important night, as he will have a musical presentation at said gala, where we will surely hear him sing his success, Dákiti.

By the way, Benito Martínez is nominated 9 times for this award, being the second most nominated singer, only below J Balvin who has 13 nominations, so he is expected to be one of the most awarded of the night.

For now, we will have to wait a few more days to know how many awards the singer will win in this ceremony that rewards the best of music in Spanish, and in La Verdad Noticias we will have all the coverage in this regard.



