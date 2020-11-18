Bad Bunny keeps his word and gives $ 5,000 to fan

Bad Bunny became a trend by giving $ 5,000 to one of his fans for following a dynamic.

Bad Bunny is eternally grateful to his fans for taking him where he is today, since the famous one has one of the most successful careers in urban Latin music, achieving worldwide recognition.

That is why, as we previously informed you in Somagnews, the so-called “Bad Rabbit” carried out a dynamic to raffle off $ 5,000 to be spent on a makeup and fashion company, for one of his fans.

It was through his official Instagram account that the famous one put the dynamics, and after a few days it was already known who is the winner of this voucher for 5,000 dollars, showing that the singer keeps his word.

The winner was Victoria Arias, who shared the screenshots of the message that the singer gave her with a photo in which the voucher came, and the girl did not believe that it was she who was the winner of this dynamic, in which the only thing she had What to do was comment on “dákiti” in the singer’s publication.

Bad Bunny and his great success Dákiti

The singer released his new song Dakiti a few weeks ago, which has millions of views on YouTube, where it has positioned itself as one of the trends of the month.

In addition, the song has already been positioned at number one on Spotify Global, and on Billboard Global, showing why this singer is one of the greatest figures in Spanish music.

By the way, this Thursday, November 19, we will see the singer perform his hits at the Latin Grammys gala, being one of the most anticipated performances that will give much to talk about.



