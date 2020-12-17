Bad Bunny joins him in the action movie Bullet Train!

Bad Bunny joins the cast of the action movie Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt! We give you more details. Bad Buddy joins Brad Pitt for the cast of the action film Bullet Train!

According to Deadline magazine, the young Puerto Rican artist would have landed a role in the film Bullet Train. Bad Buddy joins the cast of the action film that already includes Brad Pitt.

However, no details have been released on the nature of the role he will play in David Leitch’s film. The director of Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw will indeed be in charge of this new thriller.

But the latter is still very mysterious about his new project. In fact, it reveals very little information.

We still know that Brad Pitt is already part of the cast of the film Bullet Train. We now know that Bad Buddy will join him for this highly anticipated thriller.

BRAD PITT: BULLET TRAIN

In David Leitch’s new film, we already know what role actor Brad Pitt will play. The thriller tells the story of 5 assassins who find themselves aboard the same train.

They each have a mission to accomplish. However, they do not yet know that their fate may be linked. Who will make it out alive? That is the question !

Actor Brad Pitt will therefore play the role of one of the assassins. This will be called LadyBug.

You should also know that the film Bullet Train by David Leitch is an adaptation of a Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaka.

Aaron Taylor Johnson, Joey King and Zazie Beetz are also known to be part of the cast. It seems that the singer Lady Gaga also has a role in the American thriller.

No release date has yet been set for Bullet Train. We only know that it should be released in 2021. Filming began on November 16 in Los Angeles. Case to be continued.



