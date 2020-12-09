Bad Bunny goes number one on the date billboard 200

The singer Bad Bunny revealed the great achievement that his album “El Último Tour del mundo” has had

As we previously informed you in Somagnews, a few weeks ago the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny premiered his album “The last world tour”, where he has great collaborations, including one with the Spanish “Rosalía”.

Recently the so-called “Bad Rabbit” has proven to be the most important Latin singer of today, since his album was the first completely in Spanish that managed to debut at number 1 on Billboard, something that had not been seen in the history of the Latin music.

This recognized Billboard 200 list brings together the best 200 albums of the moment, by sales and listeners, but also by the talent they emanate, despite the popularity and the singer has everything necessary to top it.

This is the first time that a 100 percent work in Spanish has topped the list, in more than 60 years of the history of this popular magazine.

Bad Bunny's 'El Ultimo Tour del Mundo' is the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 in the 64-year history of the Billboard 200 chart https://t.co/OtThyAF8TT — billboard (@billboard) December 6, 2020

Bad Bunny the most listened to

Bad Bunny has also become the most listened to singer in the world, this according to the data provided by the streaming platform for the end of 2020, where it was highlighted that this famous worldwide was the most listened to.

In addition, in Mexico it has been the most reproducing, defeating national singers such as Christian Nodal, who achieved more than a billion listeners.

And it is that the album called “I do what I want” (YHLQMDLG) has been the most listened to this 2020, after at the end of 2019 he presented it to us, with hits such as “and if I see your mother” “I dog alone”, among others.

YHLQMDLG obtained second place in the United States in its first week on the market, with more than 179 thousand copies sold, so we have no doubt that the famous person is the person with the greatest influence in music today.



