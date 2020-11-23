Bad Bunny does not appear at the premiere

Bad Bunny left his fans badly and did not sing his song Dákiti live on stage at the American Music Awards.

As we have previously informed you in Somagnews, Bad Bunny was going to appear at the American Music Awards, being the presentation of music in Spanish that would be in this awards ceremony.

However, after so much expectation, the famous man did not appear on stage singing “Dákiti” for the first time live as promised, after its premiere a few weeks ago, because as is well known, this year has been totally It is difficult to perform concerts, so we have not been able to see singing this song, and it seems that we will be waiting for some time more.

Although the singer did not give the show that everyone expected, he did have a participation as he was in charge of presenting the award for Best Latin Female, which he gave to his friend Becky G, with whom he sings “Mayores.”

Of course, the fans were enraged, because when they saw that the program was over and their presentation was not there, they assured that the singer left them as clowns.

Bad Bunny the great Latin star

The singer is one of the greatest promises in music today, because, although he is already one of the most established singers there is today, there is no doubt that his career is promising, and participating in American shows is proof of it.

The delivery of the 2020 American Music Awards has given much to talk about, because tonight we will know if the nominees take home the award, because the competition is very close, because among them is Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd among others.

Did you expect Bad Bunny to participate in the 2020 American Music Awards? Do you think this famous person has a promising career?




