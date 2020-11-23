Bad Bunny COVID test was positive

Bad Bunny’s absence at the 2020 American Music Awards was evident, it is now known that he has tested positive for Covid-19

One of the surprises at the 2020 American Music Awards was the absence of Bad Bunny, since he was originally scheduled to perform “Dákiti”, however he canceled at the last minute after testing positive for coronavirus.

As was opportunely reported by Somagnews, fans were upset after the 26-year-old reggaeton never took the stage.

And it is that after this fact, speculation began to occur, so this Monday, November 23, the news of the artist’s coronavirus diagnosis was confirmed in a press release, thus revealing the reason for the cancellation of the performance, but without give details of your health.

“Bad Bunny was originally scheduled to perform his # 1 worldwide hit” Dákiti “with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at AMAs,” said a press release from Acoustyle Communication, which represents the star, “but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel filing. ”

Bad Bunny before testing positive for Covid-19

Bad Bunny still participated in the awards ceremony practically from his home in Los Angeles. For example, she announced the winner of the Favorite Female Artist – Latina category, which was Becky G, and received two awards of her own: Favorite Male Artist – Latino and Favorite Album – Latino.

In fact, it had been nominated twice in the latter category, both for YHLQMDLG, which received the recognition, and for “Las que no va a sala”, but it also won last week for Best Reggaeton Performance at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards. and took home seven trophies, including Artist of the Year and Composer of the Year, at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards last month.

But that is not all. Her songs have also been climbing the charts, with these hits “Si Veo a Tu Mamá” and “La Difícil” reaching no. 32 and no. 33 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100 in March.

Additionally, she surprised fans in September when she performed from the top of a moving truck in New York City. The last stop for the on-the-go concert was Harlem Hospital, where he sang for front-line workers.



