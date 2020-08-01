BackStreet Rookie and Graceful Friends increase their audience

BackStreet Rookie on SBS and Graceful Friends on JTBC increase their audience share.

According to Nielsen Korea BackStreet Rookie, it increased its viewer share from 5.7% to 7.4% in the last episode, experiencing a notable improvement.

On the other hand, Graceful Friends went on to have a score of 4.3% having a small improvement over the last episode.

