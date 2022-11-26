Back When Snoop Dogg Invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For “Something Special” on Thanksgiving After Their Rejection

Everyone knows how hospitable the United States has received the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Since they abandoned the royal family, many legitimate stars and celebrities have supported the couple. From Madonna to American rapper Snoop Dogg, everyone praised the couple for defying royal customs and conventions. When Thanksgiving 2022 is over, it’s time to go back to the time when the rapper “Deep Cover”, who is currently in the headlines, invited the couple to the same thing.

After the infamous Megzit, the couple who fled the country were thrilled to meet new personalities around the world. According to many publishers and the media, Prince Harry and Meghan have always found time in their busy schedule to meet and greet people of all backgrounds and races, based on the foundation laid by Lady Diana.

Snoop Dogg once praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and invited them to Thanksgiving.

Last year, in October, the couple strengthened their ties with another American figure. Continuing their diverse heritage, they decorated Thanksgiving when they came to Snoop Dogg’s house. When the couple officially gave up their British sovereigns, the rapper praised them for the move. He reportedly told publications: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle… got an even bigger set of eggs.”

Continuing on, the rapper stated that “they have to live their lives.” And this, he claimed, earned them great respect from his end. In the same interview, he cordially invited the couple to Thanksgiving the same year. Dogg reportedly mentioned, “If they want to come to Thanksgiving dinner, something special is waiting for them.” The rapper continued to make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel at home by saying they could come to his crib.

He also added that showing hospitality, he was taught to cook by none other than chef Gordon Ramsay. Long before the invitation to Thanksgiving, there were rumors that the star would perform at Prince William’s bachelor party. The reports say that the rapper considers Harry and William his “boys.”

There has always been a good friendship between the star and members of the royal family. However, he did not refuse to praise the brave couples for their large-scale step.

The Sussexs are currently living their free lives in their Montecito abode, awaiting the release of Spare and their documentary series. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg got into the news because of his resemblance to the coach from Senegal.

What do you think about the friendship of Snoop Dogg and Sussex?