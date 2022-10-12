Back When Kanye West Visited PSG’s Training Base, Which Led To An Image With $6.2 Billion

There were a lot of headlines about Kanye West and his feud with almost all celebrities. The past and current months were full of such scandalous events that threw a lot of dirt on the rapper’s name. However, at the beginning of this year, the legendary personality of the world was pleased to meet the founder of Yeezy. Many might not have noticed, but Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain met with Ye in January of this year.

Neymar and West caused a stir on social media when Ye unexpectedly visited the PSG Camp de Loge training base. Both stars expressed their respect and admiration for each other and posted several pictures on their pens. That’s how it was.

Kanye West meets Paris Saint-Germain legend Neymar

Rapper Donda took some time out of his busy life and went to meet the Spanish footballer at the Ligue 1 club center. It is reported that Neymar gave him a personalized PSG T-shirt with his number 10 printed on it. Photos of the exchange appeared on social media on the same day of their visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

The PSG star wrote on his Instagram: “Nice to meet you, legend” with a clap of his hands, tagging rapper Donda. The photo reflected a touching moment and made headlines the very next day. The jersey given by Neymar had Kanye’s name on it, Yeh, how he wants to be addressed.

The photos revealed West’s obvious interest in sports, in addition to his brilliant profession in the field of rap music. In addition to the aforementioned meeting, Kanye also booked a day residence at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz stadium last year.

It has been set as the place where the rapper will finish work on his 10th studio album Donda. During the course of this, Kanye was also seen enjoying the clash between Atlanta’s MLS clash with the Columbus crew. He was stunned, watching the match in all the excitement in the stands surrounding the game.

What do you think about Kanye West and his passion for sports? Have you ever seen him with any other legendary athlete?