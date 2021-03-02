Back to the Future: Christopher Lloyd calls DeLoreans

Christopher Lloyd, who played the genius of science, Doc Brown, in the Back to the Future trilogy, has a mission to locate the DeLorean DMC-12, which was transformed into a time machine in the 1985 sci-fi adventure.

In the new series, Expedition: Back to the Future, Lloyd joins Josh Gates, host of Expedition Unknown, to track the other versions of the dimension-destroying car.

The Expedition: Back to the Future project will be a four-episode series aired by Discovery + and scheduled to debut on March 15.

In the show, the stars search for the six other versions of the DeLorean – with the exception of the main one, which is at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles – to find the perfect car to build a new time machine and deliver it to be auctioned for the benefit of Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Check out the project trailer.

Expedition: Back to the Future: learn more details about the Discovery + miniseries

In the series, Lloyd and Gates will tour LA, Houston, New York and Orlando while meeting other Back to the Future stars such as Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Donald Fullilove, James Tolkan and Harry Waters Jr. In addition, screenwriter Bob Gale, who co-wrote the scripts for the franchise alongside Robert Zemeckis, will also participate in the project.

The DeLorean that was used in Back to the Future was the only model produced by John DeLorean’s company, the Delorean Motor Company (DMC).

It was created by Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro for a brief production window, between 1981 and 1983, in which around 9,000 vehicles were manufactured, before the company declared bankruptcy in 1982.

Thanks to the films, the car became very famous and is currently a collector’s item.

Expedition: Back to the Future opens on March 15 at Discovery +. Be sure to check it out!