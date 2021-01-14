Back to school: ideal printers for students

For students of elementary, secondary or higher education, having quality equipment directly influences their income and even their day-to-day expenses. A printer, for example, brings the convenience of printing schoolwork at home for a more economical price than printing elsewhere.

In addition to being useful for students, it is also great equipment for work and even for new businesses, such as photo printing, business card and labels.

To help you choose, we have selected five models with great value for money. The models range from inkjet printer to laser printer.

HP Ink Advantage 2776 Multifunction Printer, Color Inkjet, Wireless

The HP Ink Advantage 2776 multifunctional printer is one of the best cost-benefits for those seeking practicality and simplicity when performing the most basic functions. Super intuitive and simple to install, the printer guides the user so that each operation is done as quickly as possible.

The model features support for low-cost HP cartridges that deliver crisp text and brilliant graphics for all everyday documents and photos, saving you the most with reprints. The 2776 multifunctional also has one of the best Wi-Fi connections on the market, with dual band with automatic reset and USB 2.0 connection, as well as support for printing via Smartphone.

HP Deskjet 2676 Multifunction Printer, Color Inkjet, Wireless

With a distinctive design, the HP Deskjet 2676 all-in-one printer leaves nothing to be desired in terms of its features. Considered one of the cheapest machines today, the model is well served with features and has full support for Windows and numerous cell phone models, including an official App where you can easily control all operations.

Powered by HP cartridges, the inkjet printer is compatible with photo paper formats, A6, DL, envelope, A4 and B5.

Brother HL-1202 Laser Printer, Black and White

The Brother HL-1202 model is ideal for demanding consumers who want high resolution prints, with clear, well-defined documents. Compact, the machine is light and takes up much less space than ordinary MFPs, a small space differential.

The printer has a capacity of up to 150 sheets in its tray, and can print in up to five formats, with the exclusive function of watermark posters on your confidential documents, all with a speed of up to 21ppm.