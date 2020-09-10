Back to its core! Facebook Campus for Students

Holding the title of the most used social media application in the world, the company returned to its essence with Facebook Campus. With the network developed exclusively for students, a private network for students was established again after 16 years.

The social network, which was established in 2004 and currently has 1.79 billion active users, has developed the system that can only be registered with school e-mail addresses. Accounts opened with these emails will have a different flow than ordinary accounts.

Facebook Campus is being launched

The social network, which was first developed with a focus on students in the USA, will bring the contents of schools to the students. It will also be a different campus stream from the usual Facebook main stream. In this way, students will be able to communicate more easily and more with each other.

Also, an ordinary Facebook user will not be able to access the share on the Campus network. This means that only students are provided with isolation. The fact that non-students do not have an e-mail with the .edu extension will prevent them from being a member of the network.

It has incorporated the most used social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, which were established with the same understanding in 2004. Thus, it is possible to state that the total number of users is significant.

It is also known that young social media users have stopped using Facebook in recent years. It is aimed to bring users who use applications such as Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram to Facebook.



