Back to candy, Google calls Android 12 ‘Snow Cone’

Google hasn’t named new versions of Android for some time now with candy names. But it seems that the company kept the tradition alive among employees, and the code name for Android 12 was revealed: Snow Cone, a dessert of grated ice and syrup, which can come in different colors and flavors.

The discovery was made by the XDA Developers team, which has already started to find references to the sweet Snow Cone. These references are made using abbreviations “sc” in the system repository, similar to what they did with Android 11, which got the internal name of Red Velvet Cake (“rvc”). The company even launched with Android 11, an augmented reality experience that taught the recipe for red cake. It is not known what surprises will accompany the Snow Cone.

Google has not yet confirmed the news, but XDA Developers is already known for getting it right.

Tradition

Since the launch of Android 1.5 Cupcake, Google has relied on candy codenames to name its products. Starting with Android 10 Q, the company decided to abolish the practice, as a way to simplify its work. Check out the list of desserts used by Google on their Android systems:

Android 1.0 – Alpha

Android 1.1 – Beta

Android 1.5 – Cupcake

Android 1.6 – Donut

Android 2.0 / 2.1 – Eclair

Android 2.2 – Froyo

Android 2.3 – Gingerbread

Android 3.0 / 3.1 / 3.2 – Honeycomb

Android 4.0 – Ice Cream Sandwich

Android 4.1 / 4.2 / 4.3 – Jelly Bean

Android 4.4 – KitKat

Android 5.0 / 5.1 – Lollipop

Android 6.0 – Marshmallow

Android 7.0 / 7.1 – Nougat

Android 8.0 / 8.1 – Oreo

Android 9.0 – Pie

Android 10

Android 11