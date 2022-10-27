Back in Hot Water! FA Accused Manchester United of Bad Behavior in The Match With Chelsea

Lightning struck twice as the FA again accused Manchester United of failing to control their players. The most recent charge is related to the 1-1 deadlock on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Casemiro sent a message to those doubting his pedigree by equalizing the score in the 94th minute. However, earlier in the game, Chelsea was awarded a penalty for Scott McTominay’s foul on Armando Broch. McTominay knocked Broya to the ground in full view of officials, including VAR.

Jorginho realized himself, but not before the United players started protesting.

The culmination of referee Stuart Atwell’s aggressive environment was the Red Devils’ second FA charge in less than a week (via The Daily Mail).

The FA released this statement on Wednesday: Manchester United were charged with violating FA rule E20.1 after the match against Chelsea on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Premier League.

Manchester United allegedly failed to ensure the organized behavior of its players in the 84th minute, and the club must respond by Friday, October 28, 2022.”

The first crime

Eight days before the latest charge, the FA reprimanded Eric Ten Haga’s team for the same behavior in their 0-0 draw against the Magpies.

The FA accused Manchester United of failing to control their players in the 49th minute. Ten Hag people surrounded referee Craig Pawson, challenging the decision not to count Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal.

Eric Ten Hag supports his team

The Red Devils boss defended his team’s response against Newcastle, saying: “I don’t think he was too strong. It wasn’t very aggressive, but I don’t really know what was going on on the pitch; I was too far away. I saw it on video.”

He then went on to express sympathy to his players: “It’s quite normal that you ask why at the moment. It was a curious case. I think you have to make the judge’s decision quickly; there is a VAR; you accept and move on.”

The management gave United until Friday to respond to Chelsea’s accusation.

The club (and Eric Ten Hag) will want to avoid another incident. United’s season has already been shrouded in a fair amount of drama.