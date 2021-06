Back 4 Blood Wins Trailer and Will Arrive in Day One on Game Pass

Back 4 Blood: Microsoft released, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, an exclusive trailer for Back 4 Blood. The screenshots show gameplay details and the revelation that the title will be released in Day One on Game Pass.

The zombie slaying co-op game will even have a PVP game mode. Check out the teaser that was shown today.

