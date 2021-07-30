Back 4 Blood Wins Trailer and Starts Its Open Beta in August

Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to the hit Left 4 Dead, is about to start its open Beta! Access for all players will be released on August 12th, at 4 pm GMT, and runs until August 16th. The Early Access for those who pre-ordered takes place between August 5th and 9th.

Anyone playing in the Beta can enjoy two different maps in co-op and PvP Swarm modes, being possible to face six variants of Ridden: Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher and Stinger, all with cross-play and cross-gen support!

Developer Turtle Rock Studios will also give you access to the Fort Hope community hub and many different weapons to try out, plus cards to customize your deck. Check out the Beta trailer that was released today (28) by the studio:

Throughout the Beta it will be possible to control the characters Evangelo, Holly, Walker, Hoffman and the unprecedented Mom. The official release of Back 4 Blood is scheduled for October 12, 2021 in PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4 versions.

Are you looking forward to the Beta and to check out the final version of the game? Comment below!