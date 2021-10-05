Back 4 Blood, Visage And Destiny 2: Beyond Light Among The Game Pass News For October 2021

Back 4 Blood: Microsoft announces new video games coming to its popular on-demand service for PCs and consoles, with news from Day 1 and other titles. Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s popular on-demand video game service, continues to grow its catalog with new title entries; And if this month has started strong with the entry of games like Scarlet Nexus or Marvel’s Avengers, among others, now from Xbox Wire a new batch is announced that will be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles and Clouf Gaming (depending on availability) throughout this first fortnight of October.

New Games for Games Pass – October 2021

Thus, among the main novelties we find Back 4 Blood, the new cooperative first person shooter from the creators of Left 4 Dead in which to dispatch countless hordes of zombies, available from the day of its launch for the entire Microsoft ecosystem. Another of the strong entries this month is Destiny 2: Beyond the Light, the celebrated expansion in which the Guardians travel to the icy moon Europa of Jupiter; in this case for PC.

We leave you with the rest of the Xbox Game Pass news for this first fortnight of October 2021, as well as its different availability dates and platforms.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming): Now available

The Procession to Calvary (Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming): October 7

Visage (Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming): October 7

Back 4 Blood (Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming): October 12

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light (PC): October 12

Ring of Pain (Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming): October 14

The Riftbreaker (Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming): October 14

The Good Life (Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming): October 15