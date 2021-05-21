Back 4 Blood: Trailer Reveals Character Details

Back 4 Blood: The developer Turtle Rock Studios revealed on Thursday (20) a new trailer for Back 4 Blood, presenting more details about the characteristics of the team members and their respective gameplay dynamics.

In Back 4 Blood, players will be able to choose among the Sentinels Walker, Doc, Karlee, Jim, Hoffman, Evangelo, Mother and Holly, who will be available to select and integrate a specific quartet for the campaign.

Back 4 Blood will be released on October 12 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.