Back 4 Blood: Trailer Features Card Modifier System

Back 4 Blood: The developer Turtle Rock Studios revealed on Wednesday (5) a new trailer for Back 4 Blood, presenting the main novelties implemented with the unprecedented system of random cards: the Game Director.

According to the studio, the Game Director consists of an advanced artificial intelligence responsible for monitoring the behavior of players and several other actions behind the scenes to, from that, move aspects of the map. The big proposal behind the feature is to significantly increase the replay factor, transforming scenarios, creatures and rewards into completely different elements after each game played.

Campaigns will undergo randomized modifications from the beginning, placing players to select a corrupted card that will modify environmental conditions, add challenges and place creatures of all types and sizes in different positions of the routes. Right after that, the participants must build a customized or pre-customized deck by the AI, with the possibility of adding power ups, special items, weapons and talents to create the best strategies with the team.

As players eliminate zombies, complete main and side quests, and look for bonuses and loots in campaigns, more cards are unlocked and more chances to improve decks will arise. Thus, the proposal to streamline the matches is enhanced both by the autonomous presence of the Game Director and by the progression of the members of the quartets, who will be able to use various tactics to find the ideals. Check out the detailed trailer below.

Back 4 Blood will be released on October 12 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.