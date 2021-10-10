Back 4 Blood: Single Player Mode Locks Progress; Turtle Rock Promises Changes

Back 4 Blood: The only way to get cards and unlock achievements is to play online. In the face of user complaints, the study will assess different alternatives. Back 4 Blood is preparing to hit stores on October 12, although users who have reserved the Ultimate edition of the title have already been playing for several days. In fact, some have expressed their discomfort due to the decision to block the progress of those who decide to play the single player mode in company of bots: this mode does not allow progress by getting cards, cosmetic items or unlocking achievements and trophies. In the face of complaints, Turtle Rock Studios has stepped up to ensure that they have listened to the community and will study the possibility of implementing changes.

“We have heard your frustrations about the progress of the solo mode and are discussing how to address the issue. Thanks for your patience and comments. We will have news as soon as we find the strategy to make it possible ”, comments the study through Twitter.

Back 4 Blood: the successor to Left 4 Dead

That many users await the arrival of Back 4 Blood with the illusion of finding the heir to the mythical Left 4 Dead is no coincidence; The title has been developed by a large part of the team that designed the 2008 title. The proposal is clear: once again, we will fight alongside three friends with the intention of reaching a new refuge while we face hundreds of undead, including They highlight the different mutations that act as mini-bosses. Unlike what was seen in the Valve saga, the Turtle Rock Studios game will allow us to customize weapons with accessories (silencers, sights, types of ammunition …), as well as equip ourselves with cards that improve the abilities of our characters. Soon you can read our analysis on MeriStation.

Back 4 Blood will be released on October 12 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In addition, players who have pre-ordered the Ultimate edition can now enjoy the full game. It will also debut from its launch in the Xbox Game Pass catalog (Xbox and Windows).