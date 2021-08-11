Back 4 Blood Open Beta; How To Access, Dates And Times

Back 4 Blood: Between August 12 and 16, you can try the Back 4 Blood open beta. We tell you what time it will be available and what you can expect from it. Back 4 Blood will give players a second chance. Between August 12 and 16, you can get a preview of what’s new from the creators of Left 4 Dead, after an early access phase where we were able to extract our impressions. You can read it through this link.

Accessing this beta will not have any type of requirement. As of August 12, you can find the demo in the corresponding section in the digital store for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (Steam). It will keep the contents already seen, in addition to the functions of cross-play between different systems.

As with the final version, it is not possible to start the open beta without an internet connection. Inside you can create a private room and play only with bots, but always staying connected to the network.

Open beta start time

Here is the time when the second and final open beta of Back 4 Blood will begin on August 12. It will end at the same time on the 16th of the same month.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): 9:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Brazil: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.

Cuba: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 1:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): 3:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 1:00 p.m.

Honduras: 1:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 1:00 p.m.

Panama: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 3:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

United States (PT): 12:00 hours