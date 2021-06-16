Back 4 Blood: Only Party Leader Needs DLC For Everyone To Pay PvE

Back 4 Blood gained several details regarding its gameplay during the presentation by Warner Bros. last Sunday (13), and this week producer Turtle Rock revealed a little more about how the title’s DLCs will work.

According to producer Turtle Rock, in the PvE option, it is enough for the party leader to have the additional content in question so that everyone else can enjoy what is contained in it, including maps and the campaign here. As for PvP, the system is a little different.

“In PvP, everyone who bought Back 4 Blood can get access to all the additional PvP content, even without buying the drops. Those who don’t buy these content will be able to get new characters and Ridden in PvP for free through the progression. In addition, everyone will have access to the same cards at the beginning of each match, regardless of whether they have purchased content or not”, says the message on the website.

Back 4 Blood will be released on October 12th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.