Back 4 Blood: Launch Trailer Shows The Thrill Of The Zombie Apocalypse

Back 4 Blood, the Warner Bros. game. Games and Turtle Rock Studios, which takes gamers to a world dominated by the undead, arrives later this month. To set the stage, a launch trailer has been released that gives a taste of what we can expect from the zombie apocalypse.

The new video follows the Sentinels, a team struggling to regain control of the world. The group battles creatures known as the Infected in an adventure that takes place in time after a catastrophic outbreak hits the population. Most of humanity has been infected or killed, and now it’s up to a small group of survivors to try to reverse the situation and save the world.

In addition to the cooperative campaign, the video also shows a bit of the Swarm PvP mode, in which players take control of humans and undead in a battle for survival.

The title is on pre-order, offering four days of early access for Deluxe (digital only) and Ultimate edition orders placed before launch. Pre-purchase of the digital version also grants players a bonus Elite Fort Hope weapon skin pack.

From the creators of Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood will be available on October 12, 2021 for the Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows consoles, as well as PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation versions 4.