Back 4 Blood: How to sign up for Alpha for Steam

Turtle Rock allows a portion of users to join the first private Back 4 Blood Alpha. Learn how to qualify for a code for Steam.

Back 4 Blood was one of the surprises that The Game Awards 2020 left us. The cooperative shooter marks the return of Turtle Rock Studios to the triple A scene, who had been missing today after all the post-launch support that Evolve received. The Left 4 Dead parents return with a game that inevitably recalls the origin of their success.

After its first gameplay, which you can see at the top of this news, the company offers the possibility of immersing yourself in its private Alpha before the end of the year. The test will only be available to the lucky few on Steam; To apply to the giveaway, you must follow these steps:

Click on this link and then select Register.

A pop-up window will appear in which you must enter the email where you want to receive the test code. When you fill it in, click on the red button.

The window will be updated with three questions: country of residence, speed of internet connection and platforms. While the country is filled in automatically, choose your connection speed and hit Steam. Hit continue.

Registration is complete. However, you can create a Warner Bros Games account to facilitate future code redemption. You will need this to receive the Steam key for the Alpha if you’ve been selected. Fill in the details and you have it.

Back 4 Blood registration alpha steam code

The private Alpha will begin on December 17 at 20:00 CET and will run until December 21. Being only on PC, the minimum requirements to play in the test are the following:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8500 3.00 Ghz CPU

GPU: GeForce GTX 770 / Radeon RX 480 or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

OS: Windows 10

Back 4 Blood is coming June 22, 2021 to PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



