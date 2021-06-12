Back 4 Blood Gets New Trailer at Summer Game Fest

Back 4 Blood: Left 4 Dead fans are really looking forward to Back 4 Blood, the new project from the same creators of this classic survival and co-op action game. At Summer Game Fest yesterday (10), developer Turtle Rock Studios showed an unreleased trailer for the game.

In addition to this video, we also had other great news with the announcement of an Open Beta across all platforms from August 12th, being possible to play in advance between the 5th and 9th if you pre-order the game.

For the general public, the beta takes place between the 12th and 16th of August on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC. To complete our joy, we still have a showcase of the game scheduled for E3 2021, so make a note of it in the schedule: the next presentation will be on June 13th, at 6pm Brasília time.

There, we’ll be able to delve deeper into the mechanics and ideas of its PvP mode. The release of Back 4 Blood is set for October 12, 2021, so how about sharing your expectations about the game with us in the comments below?