Back 4 Blood gets more gameplay videos and dev diary

The developer Turtle Rock Studios published new videos of the cooperative title Back 4 Blood, now bringing more gameplay content and interviews with devs about the main concepts of the game.

According to the studio, the creative team of Left 4 Dead has been working on a “totally new and original game that returns to its roots to deliver the definitive experience of a new generation cooperative FPS”. Creative director Phil Robb also commented that his team has been focused on the title for 10 years, listening to community requests and adapting the main requirements.

As you can see in the videos, Back 4 Blood is a rescue from its spiritual predecessor, functioning basically the same way – including aspects of AI, hordes, lobby and level design – but with interesting details like a card system, where players can customize the experience before going out to fight the infected. changing scenery effects, presence of special monsters and more.

The title will bring new species of zombies of all sizes, including traditional spitters, explosives, jumpers and patterns that make volume on maps. And thanks to the presence of many different environments that alternate between closed and open places, the game should have its replay factor as the highlight, with each game played being a totally different experience for the team.

Back 4 Blood will be released on June 22, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).



