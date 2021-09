Back 4 Blood: Yesterday (14), publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Turtle Rock Studios have released a new trailer for Back 4 Blood, showing more details of the co-op shooter’s main campaign. Check it out below:

Back 4 Blood will come out on October 12th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, and will be available on Game Pass since launch.

