Back 4 Blood Gains Support for DLSS Technology on PC

Back 4 Blood is still a few months away, but NVIDIA has already anticipated to announce that Turtle Rock Studios’ next game (which previously worked on Left 4 Dead) will receive DLSS technology support in the PC edition.

Added to this, it was also reported that Escape From Naraka will also have access to this feature as of July 29th. In addition to DLSS technology, this title will also feature Ray Tracing in reflections and shadows, Global Illumination RTX and performance acceleration.

Back 4 Blood will be released on October 12th in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.