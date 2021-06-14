Back 4 Blood Gains Gameplay Details From PvP Mode

Back 4 Blood: Warner Bros. released, this Sunday (13), during E3 2021, several details about the gameplay of Back 4 Blood. The game will be released on October 12th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Game Design Director Brandon Yanes explained that the new PvP Mode (called Swarm) was inspired by other titles in the genre and that the idea is to offer a “frantic” experience. The mode will be a best of three, where you can choose between humans and monsters.

Among the creatures are: Reeker, Exploder, Stinger, Hocker, Stalker, Tallboy and Bruiser. Each will have a special ability and a differentiator. Crusher, who is another of the creatures, will be able to grab and crush humans.

The battles will give points and will even make the creatures evolve and gain new abilities.

In the case of humans, handguns, rifles, Molotov cocktails, pistols, shotguns and more. Yanes pointed out that the equipment will have different customizations such as silencers, couplers and telescopes.

Back 4 Blood will get an open beta for those who pre-ordered on August 5, 2021. Just this Sunday, Microsoft explained that the game will be released in Day One on Game Pass.