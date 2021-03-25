Back 4 Blood, from the creators of Left 4 Dead

Back 4 Blood delays its release until October 12. The team “needs more time” to reach its goal during development.

Turtle Rock decides to delay the release of Back 4 Blood to October 12, 2021. In the same statement they state that they will publish a public beta sometime this summer.

“Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best possible launch game and the team needs more time to make it,” says the studio through the game’s official Twitter account. “Therefore, we are delaying the release of Back 4 Blood until October 12, 2021. We want to thank our community for their continued support and we are delighted to share that we will have an open beta this summer,” they conclude. In principle, it was expected for June 22, 2021: it will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC

Back 4 Blood, the inheritor of Left 4 Dead

The creators of Left 4 Dead announced their new work in 2019. After all the movement Evolve brought with it, the company was not disengaging from first-person cooperative action. Back 4 Blood brings together “the best of what made cooperative zombie shooter so successful with new features and next-generation technology.”

After a year of silence, his first gameplay trailer appeared during the The Games Awards 2020 gala, which you can see at the top of this news. In it we saw the formula that we all know. A haven as a starting point, multitudes of zombies in waves and great volleys of lead. As is usual in these types of projects, normal enemies are joined by a handful of special archetypes that can be approached in different ways.

A small part of the community was fortunate enough to try an advance in the form of Closed Alpha, held last December. The requirements they were targeting are not final on PC; as development continues it will be optimized for less powerful equipment.