Back 4 Blood ends and wins open beta

Back 4 Blood seems to be calmly following its development schedule. Today, the 12th, along with the beginning of an open beta for the game, the developer announced that Back 4 Blood has gone gold, which means that the title is ready for release, just waiting for the scheduled date.

When a game goes gold, its development doesn’t stop. We are currently used to “day one” patches and updates, for example, to improve aspects of the game right after its release. But the expression is usually used when the devs of a game feel that it can already be played by the general public, so it’s no longer likely to be postponed.

As such, Back 4 Blood arrives on October 12th without fail, for PC and consoles. If you’re curious about the game, you can try it out in the open beta, which starts today.

The beta will last through the weekend and is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox – consoles require a PS Plus or Gold subscription to play with friends in multiplayer.

The game has been an interesting success, reaching very impressive numbers on Steam in its closed beta, which took place last week. It will be interesting to see how much this popularity can be increased in the open beta.