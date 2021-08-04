Back 4 Blood closed beta: how to get it, dates and times

Back 4 Blood: Turtle Rock will begin early access beta on August 5. We tell you how to get it and what you should take into account. Back 4 Blood prepares to deliver their first playable preview to players. The open beta period will run through the next two weeks, depending on whether or not you’ve gotten Early Access. We tell you when it starts and what you should keep in mind to test the return of the Left 4 Dead creators. It will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

How do I get a Beta for Back 4 Blood and on what days will it be playable?

You should keep in mind that the Back 4 Blood open beta will be held in two rounds. The first phase will take place between August 5 and 9 for all those who have managed to access early access by meeting some of the requirements for obtaining it. The second, on the other hand, will be open without entry restrictions: you can play it from August 12 until the 16th of the same month.

To get early access you have several options. The first one is to reserve the game. Just by doing it before August 5, you will receive a code to download it. Digital copies will enable access automatically, while physical copies will vary by store.

Another method is to obtain a code thanks to the Twitch Drops function on the broadcast platform. If you see a streamer linked to the promotion play Back 4 Blood for at least 60 minutes, you will get a code in your tray. To do this, you must create a Warner Bros Games account and link it to your profile on Twitch. Learn how to do it at this link.