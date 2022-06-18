Bachelor’s Degree: What Juan Pablo is planning in 2022

Viewers may remember the main character of The Bachelor, Juan Pablo Galavis, as one of the most hated characters in The Bachelor Nation. He was first introduced in the ninth season of The Bachelorette with Desiree Hartsock, where he dropped out in the sixth week. Then he became the host of the 18th season of The Bachelor, where he gave Nikki Ferrell his last rose. Despite the fact that he is one of the most hated men in Bachelor Nation, some fans are wondering what he has been doing since he was a bachelor.

During his time on The Bachelor, fans remember the iconic exit that Claire Crowley gave after she scolded Juan Pablo and put him in his place. However, despite this, Juan Pablo found love for the then 26-year-old Nikki. Although he did not propose to a pediatric nurse, the couple dated off the show before eventually announcing their separation seven months later. Now that Juan Pablo is not in the spotlight, fans want to know what he does.

According to accepthisrose.com Juan Pablo was a sports and entertainment consultant at RedWine Management, a talent agency he founded with two of his friends. On Juana Pablo’s Linkedin, the former bachelor helps “discover, guide and develop singers, songwriters and producers, as well as authors in their professional careers.” After participating in The Bachelor, the former footballer found love when Juan Pablo married model and TV presenter Osmariela Villalobos in 2017. However, the couple divorced two years later, in 2019.

Despite the fact that at one point he was a bachelor, there is not much information about Juan Pablo since his participation in the show. Although Juan Pablo posts messages on his Instagram account, he doesn’t seem to remember his time on The Bachelor. Although, when Claire was announced as the main character of the 16th season of The Bachelorette, Juan Pablo cast a shadow, saying that he thought it was ridiculous. In general, little is known about what the former leader is currently doing.

When it comes to his time on The Bachelor, it seems like Juan Pablo is trying to fake it. He keeps fans up to date with his life through Instagram; in addition, Juan Pablo seems to be a very private person. To this day, fans still remember him as the most hated protagonist in Bachelor Nation, and viewers aren’t sure that will ever change. Although The Bachelor will have many more leads in the future, Juan Pablo will forever remain in history as the most unloved member of the Bachelor Nation. However, some other members of the “Bachelor” franchise were in second place.