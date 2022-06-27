Bachelorette’s Taisha Adams Weighs in on Michelle Young and Naite Olukoya’s Breakup: “It breaks my Heart”

Next to a friend! Taishia Adams weighed in on the breakup of Michelle Yang’s friend with Nite Olukoya and told if she had foreseen it.

Bachelor couples who broke up in 2022

“I was really [surprised],” the 31—year-old Adams said on Sunday, June 26, on the issue of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “To tell the truth, just because I know she put her heart and soul into this process and the journey of it all, and she really wanted to get married.”

The Bachelorette Season 16, who later co-hosted Young’s season in 2021, added: “It breaks my heart. Why would I even want to see one of my friends sad and not in a relationship?”

Host Andy Cohen was less surprised that the Bachelor Nation couple announced their divorce shortly after getting engaged on national television. He even mocked the process—and Adams’ short—lived romance “The Bachelorette” with Zach Clark-during Sunday’s show.

Bachelorette Michelle Young and Naite Olukoya’s relationship: what they were like

“I was shocked, I mean, the bachelor couple didn’t make it,” the 54—year-old TV presenter sarcastically said.

Cohen then asked Adams, “Has there ever been a couple from The Bachelor who didn’t,” to which the California native jokingly replied, “I mean, I’ve never seen one!”

Earlier this month, 29-year-old Yang announced that she and 27-year-old Olukoya broke off their engagement six months after the Canadian native proposed during the season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette” in December 2021.

“I’m trying my best to say that Knight and I will go our separate ways, but I support him, knowing the heaviness that is present in our hearts, because this relationship was very real for us,” the teacher wrote on her Instagram. The plot of June 17.

The Minnesota native concluded: “I will always recognize and appreciate the adventures, support and growth that Knight and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I am in a lot of pain, and I need time and space to cope with this grief.”

Olukoya, for his part, shared his own public message, writing: “Hearts are heavy, emotions are running high, and we are coping with this in the best way.”

A week later, the head of the sales department denied rumors of infidelity that appeared after the couple’s separation. “No, I didn’t cheat,” Olukoya wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, June 25. — Not every breakup needs someone to blame. Yes, many of you seem to paint me as a red flag / f—k boy… But I’m actually a decent guy, and I just want to keep getting better. How we should all want for ourselves.

Former hosts of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelor”: where are they now?

Meanwhile, Adams has been single since last year after splitting from 38-year-old fiance Clark in November 2021. The couple fell in love with each other in the 16th season of the ABC dating series, which aired in the fall of 2020, but almost a year later. after their romantic proposal was made in December of the same year, they broke up.

The former host of the “Click Bait” podcast exclusively told Us Weekly in March that she is working on herself and her career aspirations in light of the relationship breakup.

“I really don’t have any desire [to date]. …Maybe [in] a year,” Adams explained at the time. “I feel like my main focus right now is on myself, my career, my mental health, my happiness, my family, my friends and really just becoming myself [a person], and I’m really happy with that.”

The premiere of the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party will take place on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 20:00 Korean time. ET.