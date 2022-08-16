Bachelorette’s Logan Palmer Speaks Out After Eliminating COVID-19 and Claims He Hasn’t Had Time With Gabby or Rachel in Weeks

The Bachelor Nation was left with questions after Logan Palmer’s departure due to COVID-19 on Monday, August 15, on the episode of The Bachelorette Party, and his statement after the show did not give much clarity.

“This year I decided to go on a dating reality show. I thought it was something new, it was an adventure. But I came out the other side with much more than experience. I came out of this with real feelings, strong emotions, lessons learned and a lot to be grateful for,” the 26—year-old Season 19 contestant began on Monday via Instagram. “Two very strong women gave me the opportunity to learn about myself and about relationships. Thank you for your lesson, your patience and your time.”

Logan made a splash as the only contestant to switch from chasing Rachel Recchia to Gabby Windy after the co-hosts made it clear that their travels had diverged after the second rose ceremony.

“Rachel, I’m sorry that I complicated an already difficult journey. It was never my intention, but it inspired how strong you were through it all,” he continued. “Gabby, thank you for giving me a chance. The stars didn’t quite come together with you and me, but I got better knowing you. Both of you have made me a better person and deserve happiness. I know you’ll find him among your remaining people.

Logan wrote that watching the series “gave me a different perspective” by talking about his mental health issues.

“I will always be the one who will rule my heart, regardless of whether it is popular or not. But in the future I want to lead with intent and achieve the goal,” he explained. “I am ready to bring these lessons back into my life. I’ve been struggling with my mental health since I was 12, and the process has been more challenging in this area than I ever thought. Destructive thoughts and constant doubts are obstacles that I think everyone faces at some point, but not everyone talks about them.”

Logan added that he wants to “be transparent about this part of my journey as well” and hopes to become “a safe place for those struggling with this.”

He concluded: “Recognizing my mental health and how it affects others will be a priority in my life in the future. It wasn’t all roses, but I’m grateful for it all.”

Logan did not admit that his departure during Monday’s episode, which occurred between the afternoon and the scheduled night part of Gabby’s group date, was caused by the fact that he tested positive for COVID-19. Viewers took to social media to ask why only the cocktail party was canceled and why none of the other grooms who lived together on the cruise liner had coronavirus. Other fans didn’t understand why host Jesse Palmer explained his absence as a “situation,” apparently without telling Gabby’s other guys why he was no longer on the show.

“They… don’t tell them… Logan tested positive… though… are they all close contacts???? #TheBachelorette,” one fan wrote.

Another user tweeted: “How did Logan test positive… surrounded by the same 5 people… isolated on a cruise ship? #bachelor party #bachelorette party”.

“My question is why didn’t Jesse tell the other guys that Logan tested positive, instead of just vaguely saying that Logan has a ‘situation,'” a third person wrote. “Don’t they need to know?”

However, Logan shared a snippet of an interview he gave to ABC, apparently on a recent recording of Men Tell All.

“I got the impression, you know, that I can sleep on things, I have time to mow things, and I’ll talk to them tomorrow.” But this is not the case in this situation,” he said. “It’s been two and a half weeks and I haven’t had a chance to talk in private, and I thought: “Wow, things have changed a lot, and I couldn’t express my opinion.” I took it away from him, tell me what you feel right away. Have the instincts to tell exactly what’s on your mind when you think it, when you feel it, and that keeps things like this from getting so dirty.”

The Bachelorette Party airs on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.