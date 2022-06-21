Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston took a 30-day break from social media to “focus” on herself before announcing her breakup with John Hersey

Katie Thurston and John Hersey

Hint? Katie Thurston disappeared from the network for 30 days before announcing her separation from boyfriend John Hersey.

Chronology of the relationship between Katie Thurston and John Hersey from Bachelorette

The 31-year-old Washington native said goodbye to Instagram on May 10, teasing: “Posting online to say I’m leaving the network. ✌️». At the time, Thurston shared a photo of herself sitting in a folding chair and looking at the scenic view. Hersey, who frequently commented on Thurston’s social media uploads, did not appear to respond to the message.

A month later, the graduates of the 25th season of “The Bachelor” returned to the platform. “Well, hello to you! I just spent the last 30 days offline to really focus on my friends, my family, but most importantly, on myself,” she captioned a series of photos from the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in Washington. “I enjoyed my break, but I’d be kidding if I didn’t miss all of you! 🤍».

Thurston continued on June 9: “Thank you all for your nice messages while I was away. Let’s finish this week in a beautiful #pnw before heading back to San Diego. I hope life has treated you well! 🌲”.

The collapse of the Dirtiest Bachelor Nation: Andy and Josh, Colton and Cassie, more

The slideshow of images featured several solo shots of the former bachelor in front of a waterfall and a forest selfie with a friend. Hersey again didn’t seem to interact with the upload.

Following her social media purge, Thurston announced on Monday, June 20, that she and the bartender had broken up after less than one year of a relationship. “Statement: No, we are not together,” she wrote in her Instagram story, causing some fans to be confused by the cryptic message.

Later, Hersey shared with his followers a longer note about the status of the duo’s relationship. “I like to share special moments with all of you — funny ones. Happy. Outrageous, embarrassing and heartfelt. But I do not know if it will ever be easier to share sad ones,” he wrote in his Instagram story. “As Katie previously stated, we are no longer dating.”

He stressed that the decision to end their romance “was not taken lightly,” and concluded: “I appreciate each of you who supported us throughout this journey. We couldn’t (and wouldn’t) be here without you.”

Timeline of Katie Thurston and Blake Moines’ relationship

The exes met in season 17 of The Bachelorette, but Thurston sent Hersey packing after the second week. She ended the season engaged to Blake Moines, who crashed in the middle of filming. The former grooms broke up in October 2021, and a few weeks later Thurston debuted her romance with Hersey during her social media series “12 Days of Messy.”

“Katie and I have developed an incredible and deep friendship over the past six months or so. The circumstances under which this friendship was formed were a series of crazy, random and random events that I’m sure you’ll all hear about later,” Hersey explained via Reddit in November 2021, defending the duo’s tumultuous relationship. “My point at the moment is that we have ALWAYS been platonic. Even during my short stay in the season, we never had the opportunity to cultivate something romantic… we never had the thought that we would ever become something more.”

Moines, for his part, accused Thurston of emotional infidelity before her friendship with Hersey turned romantic. “I really don’t think there was any physical fraud,” the wildlife manager said in a November 2021 episode of “Conversations with Bachelor Nation,” adding that he felt “stupid” not seeing the signs. “I know they spent a lot of time together and all that, but it’s just not possible. I never suspected. I’m just a very reliable guy and I trust 100 percent, especially the person I should trust the most.”