Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Defends Madison Prevett’s Engagement to Grant Michael Trout after Just 9 Months: “Find Love in Your Own Way”

Not here for hypocrites. Katie Thurston stood up for undergraduate graduate Madison Prevett after her stormy engagement to Grant Michael Trout.

The 26-year-old Alabama native announced on Instagram on Monday, August 1, that her boyfriend had asked a question after nine months of a relationship, saying that 26-year-old Trout was “worth the wait.” Although some Bachelor Nation fans thought the milestone came too soon, Thurston, 31, quickly shut down the negative comments.

“The contestants get engaged in 6-8 weeks, which actually means even less time when you consider the actual time spent together,” the former marketing manager of the bank tweeted on Monday. “You can’t root for potential customers, but shit is on Madi. I’m happy for her! Congratulations on finding love in your own way!”

Prevette made her bachelor debut during the 24th season of Peter Weber, which aired in 2020. The basketball player eventually left the 30-year-old pilot after he revealed that he was “close” with other participants during fantasy dates, which she had previously noted was a deal breaker for her. Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but broke off the engagement after realizing that he still had feelings for Prevett. The reality TV stars briefly resumed their relationship, but ended it a few days after the season finale aired in March 2020.

The author of “Made for This Moment” broke up with Trout in December 2021, but the duo did not make their romance public until May of the following year.

“So now you all know, I have a realist G in my city,” Prevett signed her Instagram post. “Grant Michael Trout, full of passion, purpose and joy, I am proud to live with someone who loves Jesus and people like you. The last 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of ups and downs, but there’s no one in the world I’d rather live my life with.”

At that time, the host of the podcast “Built Different” admired the “grace and beauty” of Prevett, writing on social networks: “I’m so glad I met you, Lil, Madi Rose🦁😋 Hand in hand. My trip or death. I enjoyed every second of this trip.”

Thurston, for her part, got engaged to Blake Moines during her season 17 bachelor trip. The former couple broke up in October 2021 after six months of living together. She continued dating former contestant John Hersey, but broke up in June.

“We both knew our relationship wasn’t working out,” Thurston explained on an episode of the Off the Vine podcast in November 2021, denying her ex—fiance’s accusations that she was “emotionally” cheating before their breakup. “My relationship with Blake was a completely separate situation [from] my relationship with John. There was no overlap. There was nothing but respect. It’s just two different situations.”

Since then, the Washington native turned to the dating app Raya to find love.

“I thought: “I will apply now, and in six months I will start dating.” Well, I was immediately approved. Wasn’t ready, but that’s fine,” she said on TikTok on July 26, teasing in the caption that she “can’t even make a friend” on the app. “I got together with someone, and we’re talking. And then I become unsurpassed. Only for friends!”