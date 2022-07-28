Bachelorette’s Jacob Rapini Apologizes for “Ignorant” Comment about Gabby Windy

Jacob Rapini and Gabby Windy. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth; ABC/Gisele Hernandez

It’s hard to look back. Jacob Rapini apologizes to the bachelor Gabby Windy after he was sharply criticized for the way he talked to the co-host during an episode of the ABC series on Monday, July 25.

“The end of a chapter, but not the end of a love affair 📚 After observing yourself, you understand so much how you need to restructure your approach. For me, this experience was an extremely intellectual and emotional test,” the 27—year-old participant began on Thursday, July 28, via Instagram. “If you’ve watched episode 3, you know that I used a few choice phrases when I was talking to a beautiful woman.”

During Monday’s episode, Jacob told 31-year-old Gabby that although she was “smoking hot,” if she was “the only person here, I don’t think I’d have the guts to continue,” meaning he only wanted to pursue Rachel Recchia. .

“I want to take this moment to apologize to @gabby.windey for not taking into account her feelings,” he continued on Instagram. “What I said was ignorant and inappropriate at the moment. I realized that you don’t know what someone can go through or where their free space is. Listening instead of explaining would go much further. Personally, I wouldn’t want anyone to say what I said to me.”

Jacob added that he had “no excuses” because “what was said was said.”

He explained: “I can’t go back to the past. I can only learn [from] this moment to understand that everyone deserves respect. We all make mistakes, but as a man I won’t take it for granted. I wish Gabby all the best in her quest for love. I know she will find it :)”.

Jacob concluded his post by addressing Gabby and Rachel, 26.

“I would like to thank the two queens @pilot.rachel and @gabby.windey, as well as @bachelornation for giving me a unique experience,” he wrote. “It has, without a doubt, changed lives. Personally, I understand better how to show sincerity and love when possible. “A heart full of faith is better than a soul full of doubt.”.. believe 💙 💙 “.

Jacob wasn’t the only one to speak out amid the backlash after Monday’s episode. Hayden Markowitz, who called Gabby “rude in everything,” admitted that he also regrets his remarks.

“What a night when there are so many emotions going on, I have to say I have a lot of respect for Gabby and Rachel. Looking back, I can definitely say that at times I wasn’t the most eloquent in words, but I directed my heart in the direction of my intentions,” Hayden, 29, wrote on Instagram on Monday.

While Jacob was being sent home, Rachel gave Hayden a rose. “I am extremely glad that Rachel saw me as I am inside and allowed me to continue the journey with her,” Hayden added.

