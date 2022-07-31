Bachelorette Party: Why Kathleen Bristow hates watching Two main Roles

Caitlin Bristow is not a big fan of the 19th season of “The Bachelorette”, in which there are two main roles. Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia are the first co—hosts for the entire season, making this a first for the franchise. Now the former main character of “The Bachelorette” talks about why she doesn’t like the two main roles, which she doesn’t agree with.

Caitlin starred in the 11th season of The Bachelorette, where she briefly had co-host Britt Nilsson. However, things were different as the competing men voted for who they wanted to be the only bachelor after the first night, and the men eventually chose Caitlin. The former main character of “The Bachelorette” now expresses her opinion about what she really thinks about the current season of the show.

While watching the episode on Monday, July 18, Caitlin said a lot on Twitter about how the producers are editing the 19th season of “The Bachelorette.” She tweeted: “I (expletive) hate this… Am I being dramatic? they do it with these women and with men. #TheBachelorette». Caitlin also said that, in her opinion, the series was edited so that it seemed that Gabby did not tell Rachel that they kissed the same guy, which further upset her because of how this season developed.

Am I being dramatic?? I can’t believe they’re doing this to these women and to men. #Bachelorette party

— Caitlin Bristow (@kaitlynbristowe) July 19, 2022

Despite the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party and the previous season of Caitlin, the idea of two main characters is not new to the franchise. The last time this happened, Taisha Adams was replaced by Claire Crowley after she got engaged to Dale Moss and left the show. Previously, two main roles also appeared on international shows The Bachelorette Australia and The Bachelorette New Zealand. Despite the fact that there are two main roles in this season, it is unlikely to happen again, as the producers said that this season was “hell to shoot.” It looks like Caitlin probably won’t have to watch another season with co-hosts anymore.

When new ideas for the series were coming up, the presence of two main characters was unexpected. However, fans were thrilled when they saw how Gabby and Rachel’s journey in “The Bachelor” ended. But some fans, like Caitlin, didn’t like the new change, but they were interested to see how the show with two main characters would develop throughout the season. The show is entering its fourth week, and if viewers want to see how the rest of the season plays out, they’ll have to wait and see if Gabby and Rachel find love. In general, viewers want to see how both ladies will find their happiness.