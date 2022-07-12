Bachelorette Party: Which men got Gabby & Rachel’s first Impression Roses?

The nineteenth season of “The Bachelorette” began after months of waiting, and with the return of Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia to television as co-hosts, here’s who got the first impression of every woman. Gabby, a nurse from Illinois, and Rachel, a flight instructor from Florida, were introduced to fans for the first time in season 26 of “The Bachelor.” season by dropping both women during the finale.

Gabby and Rachel were heartbroken when Clayton dropped another bombshell, stating that he was close to both women and the future winner, Susie Evans. Viewers immediately petitioned ABC for Gabby and Rachel to star in the 19th season of The Bachelorette, and the producers hired two women. After months of waiting, their season debuted on July 11, when 32 contestants were ready to meet both women. Although there were two main characters in the 11th and 16th seasons of “The Bachelorette”, the 19th season was the first edition in which there were co-presenters throughout the season. With so many men to meet, viewers got to know potential love interests, including sales manager Aven Jones, physiotherapist Justin Budfuloski and twins Joey and Justin Young.

After Rachel and Gabby met with the contestants and got to know them, the women exchanged views before the first rose ceremony in the nineteenth season of The Bachelorette. Fortunately, Rachel and Gabby’s different tastes and interests meant it was easier for them to single out the two men than many viewers expected. The rose of Rachel’s first impression was given to Tino Franco, a 28-year-old general contractor from Valencia, California. Tino, who appeared on a forklift truck, immediately attracted Rachel’s attention with a sugary remark: “You two look amazing!” After a few minutes of small talk on the stairs of the mansion, Tino and Rachel shared their first kiss.”He’s my type!” Rachel admired Tino.

As for Gabby, the first impression of her was left by Mario Vassal, a 31-year-old personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois. While Tino was entering season 19 on a forklift, Mario showed off his fancy dance moves for Gabby and Rachel. Throughout the night, Gabby showed interest in several men, including 26-year-old Logan Palmer and 26-year-old Ryan Mulet. Although 29-year-old Erich Schwer’s first meeting with Gabby was filled with laughter, Mario and Gabby’s emotional conversation ended with the first kiss of the season after Mario accidentally hit Gabby on the knee reflex.

The nineteenth season of “The Bachelorette” may have started on a good note, dropping out with only three men, but fans expect months of drama ahead. The premiere episode, which ended with a preview of the rest of the season, shows a lot of fun and conflict prepared for Gabby and Rachel. Although Gabby initially showed interest in Logan, in one of the clips during the preview, a videographer from Arizona made her cry. Another upcoming moment shows James Clark, Termaine Harper and Alec Garza giving up a rose from Rachel. While fans are ready to see Rachel and Gabby end up with the men of their dreams, it’s clear that this journey, as in previous seasons of “The Bachelorette,” won’t be easy.