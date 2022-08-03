Bachelorette party: what you need to know about the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady cruise ship

In the upcoming episodes, the co-hosts of the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party, Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia, will meet their potential suitors aboard the Valiant Lady Virgin Voyages, and it’s time to share information about the cruise liner. The actors travel from land to sea, and the audience is interested to learn about this huge vessel. In the 19th season, which premiered on July 11, there were many interesting dynamics and dramatic moments, despite the fact that the new spin-off of “The Bachelor” is just beginning. From Gabby and Rachel canceling the first rose ceremony in season 19 to Rachel being rejected by several men in favor of her co-star, last week’s episode revealed that the remaining 18 guys split into two groups, depending on whether they wanted to woo Gabby or Rachel.

While filming for season 19 has begun in Los Angeles, the next few episodes of “The Bachelorette” are set to take place on “The Valiant Lady,” and the cast has reportedly stopped in a host of countries, including England, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. In each season of The Bachelorette, the actors usually travel outside the United States to various European countries, although seasons 16 and 17 remained inside the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While previous locations have included Mexico, Latvia, Scotland, Greece and the Dominican Republic, this is the first time a Bachelorette Party will be filmed on a cruise ship, which has especially excited fans of the series.

The famous Bachelor Nation member Nick Viall previously hinted that it was not easy to shoot a “Bachelorette Party” at sea, the Valiant Lady is the second luxury ship operated by Virgin Voyages. Virgin Voyages is a Virgin Group cruise company co—founded by billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson in the early seventies. When Valiant Lady is not moored in Barcelona, in summer the ship sails through the Mediterranean Sea, and in winter it enters the Caribbean Sea. The construction of the ship was started back in 2016, and in March 2022, the ship shown at the Bachelorette Party made its first official voyage.

The Valiant Lady is almost 1,000 feet long and holds 2,770 people and has a total of 17 decks, 13 of which are used by passengers. Naturally, Virgin Voyages’ newest cruise ship offers a wide range of amenities for guests and its Bachelorette co-stars, including several swimming pools, hairdressers, massage parlors, restaurants, a tattoo parlor and entertainment programs. In addition, those interested in sailing aboard the Valiant Lady can enjoy various individual and group workouts such as yoga, cycling and jogging, or join the ship’s water club.

Gabby, Rachel and the men from season 19 of “The Bachelorette” are busy trying to make connections and survive every rose ceremony. However, there is no doubt that the stars of the reality show have no time to be bored while traveling on Valiant Lady. Although the stars of “Bachelor Nation” often travel outside the United States, it is especially interesting to see how the newest “Bachelorette Party” plays on a massive cruise chip, especially since the ship is new. The 19th season of the Bachelorette Party is still more than half the season until Rachel and Gabby choose their winners. Regardless of which of the men will be eliminated, they will return home with pleasant memories of staying on an ultra-modern cruise liner.