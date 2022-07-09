Bachelorette Party: Tyler Cameron meets model Paige Lorenz

Former bachelorette star Tyler Cameron has started dating model Paige Lorenz. Tyler, a 29-year-old TV host, model and general contractor from Jupiter, Florida, first captured the hearts of fans when he took second place after Hannah Brown in the 15th season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019. Hannah chose singer-songwriter Jed Vyatt. and they got engaged, but broke up shortly after filming because Jed already had a girlfriend. Hannah is now in a relationship with model Adam Woolard. After Hannah, Tyler had a brief relationship with model Gigi Hadid, which lasted about two months. He then dated model Camila Kendra, but in August 2021 they broke up after eight months of living together.

Paige, 24, is a graduate of the Parsons School of Design in New York. She used to be a professional skier and competed in giant slalom and slalom events between 2015 and 2016 in Vermont and Maine. Paige also has clothing brands called “Dairy Girl” and “Dairy Boy”. Two dollars from each brand order goes to the New England Farmers Union, which works to protect the economic well-being and quality of life of family farmers. Most recently, she dated country singer Morgan Wallen for almost a year, but, according to rumors, she broke up with him because she suspected that he was cheating on her with several people. At the end of 2020, she also dated actor Armie Hammer. After their breakup, she accused him of abuse, which he denied.

Now Page Six Reports that the former Bachelorette Star Tyler and Paige are “dating recently.” According to the source: “They spend time together when they can. It’s not a full-fledged, serious relationship, because they often go to different cities, but they enjoy it.” Page six also stated that a second insider confirmed that the pair are “seeing each other, not just dating.” Tyler, who recently appeared in “Real Dirty Dancing,” has not been in a serious relationship for almost a year.

The publication previously reported that Tyler and Paige were spotted together during the Fourth of July weekend at the Surf Lodge in Montauk. At the end of June, they were caught kissing in Florida. Page Six reported that the Bachelorette star’s managers Tyler and Paige’s representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It remains to be seen if Tyler and Paige will confirm their relationship in the end. If they do, it will be nice to see Tyler in a serious relationship again. Fans liked watching him with Hannah in the TV series “Bachelorette Party” and they saw how romantic and kind he can be. He is a sweet, respectful person who loves to dance. He was ready to propose to Hannah, so maybe his relationship with Paige would lead to lasting love.