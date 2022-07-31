Bachelorette Party: The 10 most unpleasant scenes of all time

With season 19 of The Bachelorette coming in hot this summer, many fans are reflecting on the most entertaining past moments, especially the hard-to-watch ones that make for great TV. Considering the whole premise surrounds 30+ men fighting over one woman, there is always bound to be loads of drama and straight-up embarrassing situations.

From childish and awkward entrances to rude and messy breakups, no contestant is safe from cringeworthy show moments. Though some would argue that the show as a whole is a massive cringefest, there are quite a few moments that stand out above all.

The Rap Music Video Group Date With Soulja Boy

By far one of the more hard-to-watch moments of season 9 was the “Right Reasons” music video shoot for a group date. Though viewers don’t blame Desiree for thinking it would be a fun and hilarious time, it was hard to watch for several reasons.

Not only was the performance extraordinarily bad on all parts, but the all-white cast with the exception of Soulja Boy himself definitely made for a stranger and uncomfortable dynamic. Although the “Right Reasons” song perfectly made fun of the ridiculous nature of the show, fans still don’t enjoy thinking back to this moment, as it’s impossible for viewers not to cringe.

When Ali Confronted Justin About His Girlfriend Back Home

Ali confronted Justin after discovering that Justin has a girlfriend back home in Canada, and the unexpected happened. Justin abruptly stormed out and didn’t even try to talk to her or stand up for himself, which fans thought was completely bizarre.

Instead of being apologetic or mature about it, he instead got mad, despite being the one in the wrong. On top of it all, it was tough for fans to watch him awkwardly limp away in his boot and even dodge through bushes just to avoid a conversation with her.

When Chad Needed Anger Management

Jojo’s season 12 was one of the Bachelorette franchise’s most notorious villains, though most fans grew to love his honesty and humor. However, some of his worst moments were truly hard to watch, including his fight with Evan, telling him he’s “gonna die” if he doesn’t “chill out.”

It wasn’t uncommon for Chad to lose his cool and let his rage take control of him, but watching him instigate this fight made fans uncomfortable. He also went on to punch a door out of anger, which showed that he may have been entertaining, but he definitely had work to do with his emotions.

Kasey’s Unhinged Tattoo

Kasey is definitely considered one of the strangest contestants in Bachelorette history, and this act of love surely pushed his reputation over the edge. He took it completely upon himself to tattoo a dedicated piece to Ali and surprise her with it on a date, to which she was completely weirded out, and understandably so.

Not only did this guy frequently serenade Ali in the creepiest ways possible, but it became clear to fans after multiple occasions that Kasey was off his rocker. To this day, Kasey still rocks the tattoo that he dedicated to Ali, but added an element for his current wife.

When Clare Gets Mad If The Boys Aren’t Fighting Over Her

Fans frequently thought of Clare as a “drama starter” for her tendency to start fights with the guys, and many viewers didn’t really get her point with this scene. She chewed them all out for just bonding and having a good time with each other, but Clare wanted them to essentially fight over her and steal her away to spend time with her.

While it is common for the men to use every opportunity they can get to be with the Bachelorette, fans thought she was out of touch when she insinuated that they didn’t want to be there, all because they weren’t pining for her attention. Many fans believed this fight was unnecessary and her attention-seeking behavior made viewers cringe.

Nick’s Mic Drop Of A Question

After The Final Rose is always an entertaining watch, as viewers get the opportunity to see contestants get closure with each other as they review top moments from the season. However, when it was Nick’s turn to confront Andi, he took the time to publically embarrass Andi by asking, “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me?”

Nick revealing this intimate detail on live television was a jaw-dropper and definitely a huge Bachelorette betrayal of Andi, as those matters should be kept private. Although viewers understood that he was heartbroken, many were shocked that he aired their dirty laundry like that in an attempt to make her look bad.

When Ian Got Too Blunt With Kaitlyn

Ian Thomas, the notorious villain of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, made a fool of himself once he decided he didn’t like Kaitlyn anymore and wanted to leave. He told her that she was only there to make out with a bunch of guys and nothing more, calling her shallow and surface-level.

His demeanor made fans see his true prideful side, as he was acting better than her and even ended up telling the cameras, “I’m being punished for being an intellectual” upon being asked to leave. It was clear this big scene was charged by his insecurity and his cockiness was truly too much for viewers to bear.

When Kalon Called Emily’s Daughter “Baggage”

Although Emily Maynard is known as one of the nicer Bachelorettes, this scene proved just how confrontational she could get when it comes to defending her family. When Kalon refered to Emily’s daughter as “baggage,” all hell broke loose and she let him go after having a few words with him about the difficulties of being a single mom, despite Kalon trying to defend himself by saying he always dreamed of him and his wife having their first kid together.

This scene will always make fans cringe, as they had no clue why Kalon ever thought it was a good idea to say something so hurtful like that and expect her to let it slide. Kalon and Emily’s encounter remains one of the biggest Bachelorette fights to this day, but fans don’t blame Emily for standing up for her child.

The Straight Up Awful Roast Date

Although the show has had its fair share of some weird dates, this disastrous Bachelorette group date was arguably the worst of them all. What was intended to be a lighthearted roast of the Bachelorette turned into an absolutely brutal and demeaning time for Ashley.

The date started off on a good note until William started making crude jokes about Ashley’s chest and even calling her “another man’s trash.” Needless to say, she broke out into tears and fled the scene immediately, and fans of the show are still wondering how William ever thought those “jokes” were a good idea, even in 2003.

When Luke Told Hannah Not To Be Intimate With Any Of The Guys

It was clear from the start that Luke was an interesting character, but nothing prepared fans for how he consistently shamed Hannah. During a one-on-one, Luke mentioned how he believed it’s hypocritical for a Christian woman to be excited about the Fantasy Suite, to which Hannah blew up on him.

Hannah consistently talked about her faith on the show, but she drew the line at Luke telling her that he would appreciate her not being intimate with the other guys, even though that is the whole point of the show. This encounter showed that he was incredibly prideful, asking to pray over her after she revealed that she had had sex, and even attempting to return during the final three to tell Hannah it’s “not over for him yet.” Fans are still shaken up over these forceful encounters, and it makes viewers cringe to rewatch this scene to this day.