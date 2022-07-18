Bachelorette Party Spoilers: Who is rumored to be in the “Final Four” in the unprecedented season of Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia?

Beware of spoilers! This article discusses rumors about the final participants of the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party, so there are many spoilers ahead for episodes that have not yet aired. Consider yourself warned!

The nineteenth season of The Bachelorette Party began in an expected chaotic way: Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia changed the rules of the game on their first night as co-bachelorettes. The leading duo canceled the rose ceremony and eliminated only three of their 32 suitors, which means there are still 29 men fighting for love in the bachelor mansion in the second week. It’s a pretty big group, so if you’re looking for which guys to focus on most of the time during your Monday night parties, we’re here to help. Below you will find, according to rumors, the final four participants of the unprecedented season of the “Bachelorette Party” with two presenters.

As the two daughters-in-law search for their future husbands this season, viewers can expect more changes to the typical ABC reality show format. According to Reality Steve, one interesting twist is coming: men will have to choose between Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia quite early, which will lead to eight dates in their hometown instead of the usual four, and apparently four men will still be standing when we reach the final. Below are the rumors about two finalists for each bachelorette party.

Gabby Finalists: Jason Alabaster and Erich Schwer

Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old investment banker from Memphis, Tennessee, didn’t feature too often in the season 19 premiere, except for his exit from the limo. He was the second overall contestant to be shown arriving at the bachelor mansion, and after meeting two women, Alabaster told them that he had one thing in common with their mutual ex, former bachelor Clayton Echard—he was in love with three women: his mother. , his sister and his dog. Whatever you want, but he’s probably a goalkeeper.

Erich Schwer seemed to make a bigger splash in “Night 1.” The 29-year-old real estate analyst from New Jersey actually seemed to have chemistry with both women (one of the scenarios that made us nervous this season) as he recruited each of them. about their help, tying his tie at different points of the night. However, Gabby Windy got the kiss.

Reality: Steve was able to report only three out of four dates in Gabby Windy’s hometown, so there is a chance that a third finalist will appear here. According to the spoiler blog, the fourth of Gabby’s last potential suitors — Johnny DeFillipo — was apparently eliminated after hometowns.

Rachel’s Finalists: Tino Franco and Zach Shellcross

Anyone who watched the premiere of the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party will not be surprised to see Tino Franco here. The 28-year-old general contractor from California immediately made an impression on Rachel Recchia after he drove into the bachelor mansion on a forklift. “He’s my type,” she told Gabby Windy, and Recchia’s night only got better when Franco took her to the stairs in hopes of creating a better memory after her failure on the stairs in “The Bachelor.” It was there that they shared their first kiss (the first of the season) and he got her first impression rose.

However, one cannot discount Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old head of the technical department from California. He was the first one to get out of the limo — historically, this is a sign that he will get far in the series. He may end up being the biggest beneficiary of the women’s decision to cancel the rose ceremony on Night 1, as he told others in the house late at night that he had not yet engaged one-on-one with any of the bachelorette parties.

Rachel Recchia’s other two hometown dates were with Aven Jones and Tyler Norris, Reality Steve reported, and he tweeted photos he got from her and Gabby Windy’s hometowns if you want to check them out. It is not known why none of the participants got into the final version, but so be it.

With so many men still in the mix, it might be helpful for viewers to know which of the guys to pay the most attention to as the season progresses, especially this season, which is sure to have a lot of novelties. Note, however, that some things may play out differently by the time the finale comes out later this summer, as the franchise has been leaning more and more towards wild surprises at the end of the game in recent years.

The Bachelorette Party airs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Mondays on ABC. Check out our TV program for 2022 to find out which other shows will premiere in the near future.