Bachelorette Party Spoilers: How many men will Gabby and Rachel be splashing around in Bachelor in Paradise, and who got engaged?

Spoiler alert! This story contains major possible spoilers about both The Bachelorette Season 19 and the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Read on at your own risk!

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are on a journey to find their future husbands, and that’s likely most viewers’ focus while watching The Bachelorette’s 19th season. The added bonus for fans is that in addition to watching those dramatic love stories play out, we’re also meeting potential cast members for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. While we’re already aware of which contestants make it to the bachelorettes’ final four, now we also know which of their cast-offs are reported to be splashing onto the beaches of Mexico.

Reality Steve reports that seven contestants from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette will appear on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, with one of them leaving with a fiancée. Let’s see which men we need to be keeping an eye on for the rest of the season and how far they’re rumored to have made it on Paradise.

Johnny DePhillipo Gets Engaged On Bachelor In Paradise

Johnny DePhillipo did end up getting down on one knee this year, but it apparently didn’t happen on The Bachelorette. Reality Steve reported that the Season 19 contestant got engaged in Mexico to Victoria Fuller, a contestant from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. (Fans might remember that she dated country singer Chase Rice, who showed up to perform during one of her dates.)

The realtor from Florida got off to a good start on Bachelorette, catching the eye of both leading ladies. It’s unclear when he’ll be eliminated from Season 19, but he is apparently amongst the first group of contestants to hit the sands of Paradise.

Logan Palmer Makes It To The End Of Paradise

Another of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s contestants to get the full Bachelor in Paradise experience is Logan Palmer, who on The Bachelorette, we saw kiss both of the women following the male beauty pageant. Windey seemed fine to take a step back and let Recchia explore her relationship with the San Diego videographer, and it will be interesting to see how that strategy plays out, and if it ends up getting the Bachelor Nation contestant in trouble.

One way or another, Logan Palmer’s Bachelorette journey ends at some point, as he will also reportedly be part of the original BIP cast and, despite forming a connection with Kate Gallivan from Clayton Echard’s season, Reality Steve tweeted that they broke up at the end.

Jacob Rapini Strikes Out On The Beach

Jacob Rapini rode into The Bachelorette on a white horse, and Gabby Windey was particularly taken aback by his shirtless, oily chest. We haven’t yet seen how his journey there ends, but it seems that on top of getting eliminated at some point by the co-leads, he also struck out in Mexico, where he was apparently connected to multiple women.

As the final Season 19 contestant to be part of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8’s original cast, Jake Rapini allegedly gave a rose to Lace Morris (of Ben Higgins’ season and who got engaged on BIP Season 3), received a rose from Jill Chin (from Clayton Echard’s season), and then left her for Kate Gallivan. As we see above, Gallivan eventually began dating Rapini’s former housemate, and his time in Mexico came to an end.

Tyler Norris Finds Love In Paradise After Big Plot Twist

A big twist is coming to Bachelor in Paradise this season, according to the spoiler blog. At some point, the couples who have formed on the beaches of Mexico will be briefly separated into men and women, with each group being introduced to new singles. This is where Tyler Norris makes his BIP debut, and he reportedly forms a connection with Brittany Galvin from Matt James’ season. They make it to the end, choosing to leave Paradise as a couple, according to Reality Steve.

Hayden Markowitz Makes A Seemingly Brief Appearance

Viewers have said Hayden Markowitz is a doppelgänger of Grocery Store Joe, but it doesn’t appear the leisure executive from Florida has the same luck in Paradise as the contestant who got engaged in Season 7. At the same time that Reality Steve reported Markowitz’s late arrival to the beach, he said the Season 19 contestant was “already home.”

Joey And Justin Young Get Involved In A Love Triangle

The twins are back! After being two of just three Season 19 players eliminated on Night 1 by Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on Night 1, Joey and Justin Young return at some point for Bachelor in Paradise’s eighth season. We didn’t get to see much of them individually on The Bachelorette, and that trend might continue. It’s been reported that they become involved in a love “triangle” with The Bachelor Season 26 villain Shanae Ankney, Florence Moerenhout from Bachelor in Paradise Australia and Mara Agreat from Clayton Echard’s season.

Is it a triangle if there are five people involved? I’m really intrigued to see how things go down between the twins and these three women. If they don’t switch identities at some point, the whole thing is a bust.

Despite the fact that we’re only a few weeks into watching Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journeys on The Bachelorette, filming for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 wrapped in late June or early July. The timing is a little mind-boggling, as we’re still watching most of these contestants vie for the bachelorettes’ hearts, even as we know they’ll show up on the beach; however, with so many men remaining in Season 19, it actually helps to know which guys you want to focus your attention on.

We’ve still got a pretty long wait ahead of us before we see how all of this plays out in Mexico. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27 — one week following the Season 19 finale of The Bachelorette. Until then, you can continue to watch Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s quest for love at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC. Also be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.