Bachelorette Party Spoilers: How is Rachel and Gabby’s season rumored to end, and are they engaged?

Beware of spoilers! This story contains the main spoilers to the rumors about the end of the 19th season of The Bachelorette Party with Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia. Read on at your own risk!

This double season of The Bachelorette confirmed a number of reasons why we were nervous about Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windy’s double season. Both women spent the first half of their time eliminating many Season 19 contestants who didn’t suit them, all questioning their dignity and threatening to leave the show. Will it all be worth it, in the end, if they really find love and leave the “Bachelor” with rings on their fingers? One can only hope, because, according to rumors, both main characters of the 19th season got engaged at the end of the show.

Rachel Recchia is Reportedly Engaged to Tino Franco

Tino Franco has probably been the leader throughout the season for Rachel Recchia. He made an immediate impression on her in that chaotic season 19 premiere when he pulled up to the mansion in a forklift truck, and Rachel told Gabby Windy, “He’s my type.” He even got down on one knee preemptively during their big group date with wedding photographer Franco Lacosta (pictured above).

Tino Franco was the recipient of the first impression rose from Rachel Recchia, and as is often the case in this dating reality show, this first impression turned out to be strong, as confirmed by Reality Steve (opens in new tab) in his podcast:

Rachel Recchia is engaged to Tino.

While the professional spoiler of the “Bachelor” franchise previously reported that Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross made it to the final couple of Rachel Recchia, Reality Steve gave additional information about the podcast, saying that Aven Jones is actually the first runner-up, and Zach Shallcross is apparently going home. after an emotional conversation with host Jesse Palmer, who has been teased in previews for the past few weeks, following his bachelorette date night. Reality Steve explained:

The conversation with Jesse happens after the date night happened and Zach basically tells Jesse that something is wrong and he just doesn’t feel it anymore or is not around Rachel, not on the same level, something like that, and he tells Rachel and that is its elimination.

While I’m very happy to see exactly what’s going on in this situation, I’m so glad to hear that Rachel Recchia is supposedly getting her happy ending! It has been quite difficult to observe what she has been through this season, so knowing that there is light reflecting off the wedding ring at the end of this tunnel should make it easier to move forward. As for her best friend and co-leader…

Gabby Windy is reportedly engaged to Erich Schwer

Mullet persisted! Erich Schwer didn’t get a first impression rose from Gabby Windy on Night 1, but it looks like he got off to a fast start with her anyway. After kissing on the first night, he remained a solid member of Gabby’s team throughout the season, and Reality Steve reports:

As for Gabby, she is engaged to Erich.

Fans may remember that Erich Schwer enjoyed a one-on-one meeting with the bachelorette party at the beginning of the season, which turned into a complex deal when Gabby’s grandfather Windy, the fan-favorite grandpa John, joined the date. The trio played a bit in the tub and bowling, and we saw Windi tell Shver about her estranged relationship with her mother.

It was, to put it mildly, an emotional journey, and while our main characters are hopefully basking in their newfound engagements, the drama continues for us, the audience. The nineteenth season of The Bachelorette Party airs at 20:00. Monday Eastern time on ABC, where some of this season’s men are dipping into the 8th season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which premieres on September 25. Be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to find out when all your other favorite shows will return.