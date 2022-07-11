Bachelorette Party, Season 19, men share their sinful pleasures

Contestants fighting for the love of Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia in the 19th season of “The Bachelorette” have shared their sinful pleasures as their journey is about to begin. The new season, in which Gabby and Rachel play the main roles, also involves more men than usual. The season begins with 32 men striving to win women’s hearts. From a sales director to a pair of twins, dual leaders Gabby and Rachel have a wide range of men to date and develop closer ties with each other.

Gabby and Rachel will be looking for love together in the new season of The Bachelorette Party. This is not the first time they have been together in the Bachelor franchise; in the finale of the 26th season of The Bachelor, their ex, former bachelor Clayton Echard, broke up with women at the same time. After the devastating events of the season finale, host Jesse Palmer announced that the women would host the final season of the bachelorette party together during the live broadcast of After The Final Rose. Now double leads are hoping to find one of the new pool of men.

Some men from the 19th season of “The Bachelor” shared handwritten notes detailing their sinful pleasures with Bachelor Nation. Colin Farrill, a 36-year-old sales director from Chicago, Illinois, said he appreciates the time spent with friends. He explained his criminal pleasure by the fact that “during an evening video game session he played Sea of Thieves with several best friends, shoving spoonfuls of creamy peanut butter into his mouth.” Another man hoping to impress Gabby and Rachel is Alec Garza, a 27-year-old wedding photographer from Houston, Texas. Alec said that his guilt lies in “convincing people that I’m from another country by using a fake accent.”

Another contestant hoping to fall in love in the nineteenth season of “The Bachelorette Party” is James Clark, a self-proclaimed “meatball enthusiast”, but his guilty pleasure is tied to another meal. “I’m eating Oreo chocolate cake. This is the best!” said James, adding that he also likes “deep dish pizza from Lou Malnati in Chicago.” Logan Palmer, a 25-year-old videographer from San Diego, California, shared his addiction to the usual and, according to him, underestimated carnival snack. “Corndogs. People don’t talk about them enough,” he said. “They don’t cause a mess, and you can add condiments like mustard, ketchup, or even mayonnaise to them.”

Due to The Bachelor franchise’s tendency to emphasize the personalities of the contestants on their dates, viewers may see one or more of these guilt-related pleasures in the new season. As Gabby and Rachel progress further through the season, they will undoubtedly get to know each of the men more deeply, go on one-on-one and group dates, and possibly explore new dating formats with both women. Let’s hope that the dual main roles will be able to maintain and maintain a healthy relationship with the new group of participants of the 19th season of “The Bachelor”. After the turmoil they went through together in Iceland during the bachelor season, the two women definitely deserve it.